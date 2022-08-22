Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.18. The stock had a trading volume of 61,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,236. The company has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

