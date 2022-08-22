CRYPTO20 (C20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00129620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075449 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,610 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

