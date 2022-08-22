CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Holdings Lowered by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CSG Systems International worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,434. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CSG Systems International Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

