Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $32,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

NYSE:CW traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.10. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.20.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

