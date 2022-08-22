Cutler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.