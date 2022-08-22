Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

