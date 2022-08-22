Cutler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

