CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.04 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

