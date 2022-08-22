Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

DHR opened at $288.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

