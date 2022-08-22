Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $292.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

