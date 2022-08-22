Dash Price Reaches $47.30 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.30 or 0.00222132 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $514.41 million and $84.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009125 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00464180 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,875,838 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

