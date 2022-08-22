DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $59.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,711,630 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

