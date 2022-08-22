Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $118,663.60 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $118,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,123,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,543,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $345,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.4 %

DXLG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 570,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,174. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

