DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

