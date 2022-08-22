Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.