DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 2,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $699.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
