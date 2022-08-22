DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 2,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $699.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

