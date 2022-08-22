DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

