Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.78% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,091 shares of company stock worth $4,390,279 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,142. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

