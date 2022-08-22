Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.98 and last traded at $80.05. 2,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,654,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

