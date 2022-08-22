disBalancer Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $472,250.15 and $57,272.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,407,959 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.