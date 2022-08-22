DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Buys 163,637 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

