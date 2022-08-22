Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,943 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

