Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,146 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $191.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

