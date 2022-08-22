Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $698.62 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.53.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.