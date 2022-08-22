Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Trading Down 2.3 %

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

NYSE:URI opened at $309.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

