Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 35,850 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 377,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 265,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 261,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 256,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.