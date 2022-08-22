Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

