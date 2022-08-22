Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $350.45. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

