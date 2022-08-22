Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

