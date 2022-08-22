Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,012 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

TGT opened at $165.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

