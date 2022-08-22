DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 2,892,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DLocal has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.