Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

