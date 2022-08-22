Dora Factory (DORA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00010685 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00129620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.