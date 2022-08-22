Dotmoovs (MOOV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $545,290.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

