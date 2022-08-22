DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.80

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

