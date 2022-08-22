Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

NYSE EIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

