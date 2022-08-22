Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,472. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.15.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.