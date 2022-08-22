Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. 295,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

