Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

OHI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,074. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.