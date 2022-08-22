Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 337,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

PGR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.78. 35,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

