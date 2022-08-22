Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. 16,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

