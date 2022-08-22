Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $507.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.