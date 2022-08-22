Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,111. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.