Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPEM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $34.59. 39,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

