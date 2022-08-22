Edgewood Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,106. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.