Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

