Edgewood Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 5.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,685,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $21,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 43.6% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.19. 31,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average of $246.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

