Edgewood Management LLC Invests $1.52 Billion in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,720,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.36% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $18.00 on Monday, hitting $458.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,590. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

