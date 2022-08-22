Edgewood Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,361,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. ASML accounts for 3.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.58% of ASML as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $22.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.20. 12,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.89. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.