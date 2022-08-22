Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 6,591,367 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Snap makes up about 5.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Snap worth $2,873,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

SNAP traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,505,746. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.